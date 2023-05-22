mAY 22, 2023

Heading 3

Allu Arjun's Fitness Mantra & Diet Plan

Allu Arjun revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he is not a blessed soul who gets away with calories so he does workout to burn those extra calories

Workout regime

Image : Allu Arjun Instagram

The actor said that he runs on a treadmill for 45 minutes on an empty stomach

45 minutes running

South actor Allu Arjun once revealed his fitness mantras as well as his diet plan in one of his interviews. Check out 

Allu Arjun’s fitness routine

The actor revealed that he exercises seven to eight times a week

Exercise 7 times a week

Calisthenics is one of his favorite exercises. It includes push-ups, chin-ups, dips and many more

Calisthenics

He invests in 30 minutes of jogging and cycling every day

Training

Let’s check out Allu Arjun’s simple but effective diet plan

Diet plan

Allu Arjun prefers high protein diet especially eggs

Breakfast

His lunch includes grilled chicken, green vegetables, and fruit shakes

Lunch

For dinner, he eats green beans, corn, brown rice and salads. He eats chocolate after dinner 

Dinner

