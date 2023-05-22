mAY 22, 2023
Allu Arjun's Fitness Mantra & Diet Plan
Allu Arjun revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he is not a blessed soul who gets away with calories so he does workout to burn those extra calories
Workout regime
The actor said that he runs on a treadmill for 45 minutes on an empty stomach
45 minutes running
South actor Allu Arjun once revealed his fitness mantras as well as his diet plan in one of his interviews. Check out
Allu Arjun’s fitness routine
The actor revealed that he exercises seven to eight times a week
Exercise 7 times a week
Calisthenics is one of his favorite exercises. It includes push-ups, chin-ups, dips and many more
Calisthenics
He invests in 30 minutes of jogging and cycling every day
Training
Let’s check out Allu Arjun’s simple but effective diet plan
Diet plan
Allu Arjun prefers high protein diet especially eggs
Breakfast
His lunch includes grilled chicken, green vegetables, and fruit shakes
Lunch
For dinner, he eats green beans, corn, brown rice and salads. He eats chocolate after dinner
Dinner
