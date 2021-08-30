PAPA DON'T PREACH OUTFITS
An epitome of grace! Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in this black georgette saree. She teams it with a strappy matching blouse and an ornate belt
This makes us happy! Sanya Malhotra looks bright and beautiful in this floral co-ord set. She styled it with hoop earrings and yellow stilettos
Sara Ali Khan looks as pretty as a picture in this flared dress beautified with tassels, thread and sequin work
Well, Kiara Advani clearly knows how to pull our heartstrings. Here, she channels her inner princess in a lavender ruffled multilayer gown
Without a doubt, Kriti Kharbanda slays in an animal print co-ord set. Those hot pink pumps just stole the show for us
Daisy Shah opted for an embellished wrap top and skirt set decked with lovely floral detailing and ruffled endings
Aahana Kumra looks stylish in an ivory spaghetti blouse paired with flared pants. To add more elegance to her look, she styled it with an embroidered blazer and heels
Leave it to Tamannaah Bhatia to look stylish in just about any outfit! Here, she wears a bralette top and teams it with a quirky co-ord set and fashionable accessories
Lastly, this one makes a delicately pretty picture. Amrita Rao looks charming in a pastel-hued embellished lehenga
