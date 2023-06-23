Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 23, 2023

Aloe Vera gel to get glass skin

Aloe Vera gel is known for various skin benefits. Its application can give glass skin. Here’s a beauty guide to follow

Aloe vera

Image: Pexels

Cleansing the skin is required to get rid of dirt and dead skin. Inspired by Korean women use a gel-based cleanser

Image: Pexels

Cleansing

After washing your face, use a milk cleanser to lock in the moisture

Milk Cleanser

Image: Pexels

Opt for a coffee scrub which is a great exfoliator and avoid using it daily but try using it twice a week

Face Scrub

Image: Pexels

Toner

Image: Pexels

Use a toner without alcohol to have a glowing skin

Image: Pexels

Moisturizer

Later, seal in with the moisturizer to avoid dry skin

The Hyaluronic acid keeps the skin hydrated and essential part of glass skin

Hydrating serum

Image: Pexels

Dip your face in a tub of aloe vera gel and is the last step to get the glass skincare routine

Aloe Vera gel

Image: Pexels

Benefits

Image: Pexels

Aloe Vera gel lightens skin blemishes, provides moisturization, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Image: Pexels

The skincare routine suggested is for normal skin tone and consult a dreamt if you have delicate skin

Disclaimer

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here