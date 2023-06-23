Heading 3
Aloe Vera gel to get glass skin
Aloe Vera gel is known for various skin benefits. Its application can give glass skin. Here’s a beauty guide to follow
Aloe vera
Cleansing the skin is required to get rid of dirt and dead skin. Inspired by Korean women use a gel-based cleanser
Cleansing
After washing your face, use a milk cleanser to lock in the moisture
Milk Cleanser
Opt for a coffee scrub which is a great exfoliator and avoid using it daily but try using it twice a week
Face Scrub
Toner
Use a toner without alcohol to have a glowing skin
Moisturizer
Later, seal in with the moisturizer to avoid dry skin
The Hyaluronic acid keeps the skin hydrated and essential part of glass skin
Hydrating serum
Dip your face in a tub of aloe vera gel and is the last step to get the glass skincare routine
Aloe Vera gel
Benefits
Aloe Vera gel lightens skin blemishes, provides moisturization, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles
The skincare routine suggested is for normal skin tone and consult a dreamt if you have delicate skin
Disclaimer
