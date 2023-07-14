Heading 3
Aloevera and its uses
Who knew that one plant could do so much?
Unique plant
From soothing sunburns to aiding digestion, aloevera is the ultimate multitasker
One plant, multiple uses
If you have never used aloe vera before, it is advisable to do an allergy patch test before applying it on your skin
Let's begin with aloevera's treasure trove of benefits
It soothes sunburns and can help with other skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne
It's anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties make it effective in treating skin irritations and infections
Excellent ingredient for hydrating and nourishing hair strands
Aloe vera gel absorbs easily, making it ideal for oily skin. However, it can help treat dry and flaky skin, too
It can help to reduce swelling and pain associated with conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia
Soothe an inflamed digestive tract and reduce symptoms of acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome
