Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 14, 2023

Aloevera and its uses

Who knew that one plant could do so much?

Unique plant 

Image: Pexels

From soothing sunburns to aiding digestion, aloevera is the ultimate multitasker

Image: Pexels

One plant, multiple uses

If you have never used aloe vera before, it is advisable to do an allergy patch test before applying it on your skin 

Testing 

Image: Pexels

Let's begin with aloevera's treasure trove of benefits

Learn more 

Image: Pexels

No.1

Image: Pexels

It soothes sunburns and can help with other skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne

Image: Pexels

No. 2

It's anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties make it effective in treating skin irritations and infections

Excellent ingredient for hydrating and nourishing hair strands

No.3

Image: Pexels

Aloe vera gel absorbs easily, making it ideal for oily skin. However, it can help treat dry and flaky skin, too

No.4

Image: Pexels

No.5

Image: Pexels

It can help to reduce swelling and pain associated with conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia 

Image: Pexels

Soothe an inflamed digestive tract and reduce symptoms of acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome

No.6

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here