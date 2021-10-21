Amazfit GT 3 series launched in India 

The leading smart wearable brand in India, Amazfit launched the much awaited GTR 3 and GTS 3 series today which includes the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3. Powered by Zepp OS
The powerful interface will let the users live their life positively. The new operating system optimizes the performance of the smartwatches and is built around a concept of being smooth, light and practical. 150+ vibrant watch faces
The GTR 3 and GTS 3 series allows you to choose from more than 150 vibrant watch faces with matching always on-display as well as smooth animations and dynamic effects. New built-in 6PD BioTracker PPG 3.0
The Amazfit 3rd generation smartwatches allow you to check your heart rate, blood oxygen, breathing rate and stress level with the built-in 6PD BioTracket PPG 3.0.Voice assistant with Alexa
Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series have built-in Voice-control with Alexa which can be used to set an alarm or ask questions when online, and when offline, you can use it to open sports mode or health feature. Amazfit GTR 3: Price in India
Amazfit GTR 3 will be available at a price of Rs 13,999 in Moon light Grey and Thunder Black colour options Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Price in India
GTR 3 Pro will be available in Infinite Black and Brown Leather colour options for Rs 18,999Amazfit GTS 3 Pro: Price in India
GTS 3 will be available in Terra Rose, Graphite Black and Ivory White for Rs 13,999Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 : Screen size
1.45” (round) and 1.39 (round)Amazfit GTS 3: Screen Size