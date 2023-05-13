Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

MAY 13, 2023

Amazing Benefits Of ‘Karela’ Juice

According to PharmEasy, karela juice has amazing nutritional value. Check out

Benefits of karela juice

Consuming a glass of karela juice is so effective that diabetes patients need to reduce the dosage of their medicines. It can also help manage gestational diabetes

Good for diabetics 

Karela is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C. It fights acne and skin blemishes. Karela juice combats dandruff, hair loss, and split-ends

Good for skin and hair 

Bitter gourd or karela juice is liver friendly and detoxifies. It boosts liver enzymes and is a good cure for a hangover as it reduces alcohol deposits in the liver

Liver cleanser 

Good for digestion 

Karela is full of fiber and helps improve bowel movement. It relieves constipation and settles the stomach

It decreases the risk of suffering a heart attack. The fiber also helps to unclog the arteries

Improves cardiac health 

Karela aids in weight loss as it is low in calories and fiber-rich

Weight management 

One of the most significant benefits of karela juice is it fights cancer. It works against cancer cells proliferation and stops tumor formation

Combats cancer 

Karela has great healing properties. It controls the blood flow and blood clotting that helps in quicker healing of wounds and reduction in infections

Heals wounds 

Karela has a high amount of antioxidants, and this helps it to cure many problems related to corrupted blood

Blood purifier 

The body’s stamina and energy levels show remarkable improvement after regularly consuming karela. It helps improve sleep quality and reduces sleep problems like insomnia

Revitalizes your body 

