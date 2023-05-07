MAY 07, 2023
Amazing Benefits Of Night Cream
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, night cream is beneficial for a healthy skin
Night cream
Collagen is a necessary protein that your body needs to keep your skin, connective tissues, muscles, and bones healthy. It boosts skin firmness, improves skin hydration, and promotes skin elasticity. Night creams contain collagen that helps you get softer and healthier skin
Boosts collagen production
The skin-nourishing ingredients commonly used to formulate night creams help boost skin hydration
Moisturizes your skin
Hyperpigmentation is a condition that makes the skin appear darker than its surrounding skin. Night creams that have retinoids or niacinamide as active ingredients may help you treat the signs and symptoms of hyperpigmentation and lighten your skin tone
Treats hyperpigmentation
Invest in a night cream with anti-aging ingredients such as antioxidants, retinol, and hyaluronic acid — these power-packed ingredients help keep skin aging at bay, leaving you with younger-looking skin
Delays the signs of aging
Massaging night creams in circular motions can help promote blood circulation, thereby leading to glowing skin
Improves blood circulation
Massaging night cream on your face before you head to bed allows you to stimulate a better blood circulation to your skin. A good circulation also flushes out the bad toxins that tend to pull your skin down and make it look dull
Eliminates toxins
When your skin is moisturized and hydrated, it radiates a glow that comes from within. Using a night cream helps you to create a protective barrier that prevents the daytime deterrents from getting in the way of that glow
Preps skin for the next day
Night is when your skin works a little extra to heal itself and produce fresher skin cells. One of the benefits of night cream is that it helps speed up the healing process, and allows your skin to renew itself a lot faster and quicker
Aids in skin cell renewal
Some common ingredients used in a night cream are vitamin C, vitamin E, jojoba oil, olive oil, honey, shea butter, jasmine, antioxidants, apricot oil, retinol, amino acids, aloe vera, and anti-aging ingredients
Common ingredients used in a night cream
