Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 07, 2023

Amazing Benefits Of Night Cream

Image : Pexels

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, night cream is beneficial for a healthy skin 

Night cream

Image : Pexels

Collagen is a necessary protein that your body needs to keep your skin, connective tissues, muscles, and bones healthy. It boosts skin firmness, improves skin hydration, and promotes skin elasticity. Night creams contain collagen that helps you get softer and healthier skin

Boosts collagen production 

Image : Pexels

The skin-nourishing ingredients commonly used to formulate night creams help boost skin hydration

Moisturizes your skin 

Image : Pexels

Hyperpigmentation is a condition that makes the skin appear darker than its surrounding skin. Night creams that have retinoids or niacinamide as active ingredients may help you treat the signs and symptoms of hyperpigmentation and lighten your skin tone

Treats hyperpigmentation 

Image : Pexels

Invest in a night cream with anti-aging ingredients such as antioxidants, retinol, and hyaluronic acid — these power-packed ingredients help keep skin aging at bay, leaving you with younger-looking skin

Delays the signs of aging 

Image : Pexels

Massaging night creams in circular motions can help promote blood circulation, thereby leading to glowing skin

Improves blood circulation 

Image : Pexels

Massaging night cream on your face before you head to bed allows you to stimulate a better blood circulation to your skin. A good circulation also flushes out the bad toxins that tend to pull your skin down and make it look dull

Eliminates toxins 

Image : Pexels

When your skin is moisturized and hydrated, it radiates a glow that comes from within. Using a night cream helps you to create a protective barrier that prevents the daytime deterrents from getting in the way of that glow

Preps skin for the next day 

Image : Pexels

Night is when your skin works a little extra to heal itself and produce fresher skin cells. One of the benefits of night cream is that it helps speed up the healing process, and allows your skin to renew itself a lot faster and quicker

Aids in skin cell renewal 

Image : Pexels

Some common ingredients used in a night cream are vitamin C, vitamin E, jojoba oil, olive oil, honey, shea butter, jasmine, antioxidants, apricot oil, retinol, amino acids, aloe vera, and anti-aging ingredients

Common ingredients used in a night cream

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here