Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 25, 2023
Amazing benefits of potatoes
Potatoes are available easily. They are cost-effective and a powerhouse of nutrients
Availability
This root vegetable is versatile and can be used in multiple recipes. Fries, pancakes, vegetables, and many more delicious dishes can be cooked
Versatile
Do you know that the skin of potatoes can lower blood pressure? This is because the skin is rich in potassium
Controls blood pressure
Cholesterol is bad for heart health. But potatoes do not contain cholesterol. They are fibrous and aid in lowering excess cholesterol levels
Boosts heart health
Cancer
This versatile vegetable might help prevent cancer. But fried potatoes might cause cancer owing to the synthesis of acrylamide
Improves brain health
Are you looking for foods that will boost brain health and improve memory deficits? Potatoes should be your pick
This root vegetable is a powerhouse of magnesium and potassium which prevents bone loss
Bone strength
Eating potatoes in adequate amounts prevents the recurrence of kidney stones as they are rich in fiber
Kidney stones
Premenstrual Symptoms
Are you looking for a solution to alleviate PMS symptoms? Drink potato juice to improve mood and reduce anxiety
This vegetable will keep you full for long periods. Thus, if you are attempting to lose weight, include potatoes in your diet wisely
Weight management
