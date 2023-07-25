Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 25, 2023

Amazing benefits of potatoes 

Potatoes are available easily. They are cost-effective and a powerhouse of nutrients 

Availability 

Image: Pexels

This root vegetable is versatile and can be used in multiple recipes. Fries, pancakes, vegetables, and many more delicious dishes can be cooked 

Image: Pexels

Versatile

Do you know that the skin of potatoes can lower blood pressure? This is because the skin is rich in potassium 

Controls blood pressure 

Image: Pexels

Cholesterol is bad for heart health. But potatoes do not contain cholesterol. They are fibrous and aid in lowering excess cholesterol levels 

Boosts heart health 

Image: Pexels

Cancer 

Image: Pexels

This versatile vegetable might help prevent cancer. But fried potatoes might cause cancer owing to the synthesis of acrylamide 

Image: Pexels

Improves brain health 

Are you looking for foods that will boost brain health and improve memory deficits? Potatoes should be your pick 

This root vegetable is a powerhouse of magnesium and potassium which prevents bone loss 

Bone strength

Image: Pexels

Eating potatoes in adequate amounts prevents the recurrence of kidney stones as they are rich in fiber 

 Kidney stones 

Image: Pexels

Premenstrual Symptoms 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for a solution to alleviate PMS symptoms? Drink potato juice to improve mood and reduce anxiety 

Image: Pexels 

This vegetable will keep you full for long periods. Thus, if you are attempting to lose weight, include potatoes in your diet wisely 

Weight management 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here