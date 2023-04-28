APRIL 28, 2023
Amazing Benefits Of Tea Tree Oil
Image : Pexels
Dr. Nikita Toshi has advised some amazing benefits of tea tree oil on PharmEasy
Expert’s advise
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil is best to use for skin benefits. It is very beneficial for your skin and makes it look radiant and glowing
Promotes glowing skin
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil is very effective against acne due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It restores the natural oil balance of the skin
Helps to get rid of acne
Image : Pexels
The anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties of this oil help to clear infections
Prevents skin infections
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil can help to fight against skin cancer. It is beneficial in reducing cancerous tumours
Prevents skin cancer
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil has antiseptic properties that work to remove dandruff, lice, white flakes, and dead skin of the scalp
Prevents dandruff and lice
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil acts as a tonic for your hair and makes them healthy and shiny. It promotes natural hair growth and strengthens it
Reduces hair fall
Image : Pexels
Nail fungal infections are common but difficult to treat. Tea tree oil helps to get rid of nail fungus when used alone or in combination with other natural remedies
Treatment for nail fungal infection
Image : Pexels
With a lot of anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil helps wonderfully on respiratory complaints. It is a potent expectorant, helps to clear the blocked mucus in the throat and nose
Beneficial for respiratory complaints
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil fights against germs, which causes tooth decay, bad breath, and other inflammatory oral diseases
Promotes oral health
