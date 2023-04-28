Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Health 

APRIL 28, 2023

Amazing Benefits Of Tea Tree Oil

Dr. Nikita Toshi has advised some amazing benefits of tea tree oil on PharmEasy

Tea tree oil is best to use for skin benefits. It is very beneficial for your skin and makes it look radiant and glowing

Promotes glowing skin 

Tea tree oil is very effective against acne due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It restores the natural oil balance of the skin

Helps to get rid of acne

The anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties of this oil help to clear infections

Prevents skin infections

Tea tree oil can help to fight against skin cancer. It is beneficial in reducing cancerous tumours

Prevents skin cancer 

Tea tree oil has antiseptic properties that work to remove dandruff, lice, white flakes, and dead skin of the scalp

Prevents dandruff and lice 

Tea tree oil acts as a tonic for your hair and makes them healthy and shiny. It promotes natural hair growth and strengthens it

Reduces hair fall

Nail fungal infections are common but difficult to treat. Tea tree oil helps to get rid of nail fungus when used alone or in combination with other natural remedies

Treatment for nail fungal infection

With a lot of anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil helps wonderfully on respiratory complaints. It is a potent expectorant, helps to clear the blocked mucus in the throat and nose

Beneficial for respiratory complaints 

Tea tree oil fights against germs, which causes tooth decay, bad breath, and other inflammatory oral diseases

Promotes oral health

