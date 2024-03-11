Heading 3
March 11, 2024
Amazing Clam dishes to try
A creamy soup made with clams, potatoes, onions, and sometimes bacon, commonly associated with New England cuisine
Clam Chowder
Pasta dish featuring clams cooked in a garlic and white wine sauce served over linguine
Linguine with Clams
Clams steamed in a flavorful broth usually made with white wine, garlic, and herbs
Steamed Clams
A traditional American dish where clams, along with other seafood such as lobster, shrimp, and mussels, are steamed or boiled with vegetables like corn and potatoes
Clam Bake
Baked clams topped with breadcrumbs, bacon, garlic, and peppers
Clams Casino
Similar to linguine with clams, but with a lighter sauce often made with olive oil, garlic, and parsley
Clam Linguine
Clams coated in batter and deep-fried until crispy, often served with tartar sauce
Fried Clams
Clams mixed into a batter with cornmeal or flour and deep-fried into fritters
Clam Fritters
Clam Pizza
Pizza topped with fresh clams, garlic, olive oil, and sometimes cheese
A creamy dip made with chopped clams, cream cheese, sour cream, and seasonings, served with crackers or bread for dipping
Clam Dip
