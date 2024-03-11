Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 11, 2024

Amazing Clam dishes to try

A creamy soup made with clams, potatoes, onions, and sometimes bacon, commonly associated with New England cuisine

Clam Chowder

Pasta dish featuring clams cooked in a garlic and white wine sauce served over linguine

Linguine with Clams

Clams steamed in a flavorful broth usually made with white wine, garlic, and herbs

 Steamed Clams

A traditional American dish where clams, along with other seafood such as lobster, shrimp, and mussels, are steamed or boiled with vegetables like corn and potatoes

Clam Bake

Baked clams topped with breadcrumbs, bacon, garlic, and peppers

Clams Casino

Similar to linguine with clams, but with a lighter sauce often made with olive oil, garlic, and parsley

Clam Linguine

Clams coated in batter and deep-fried until crispy, often served with tartar sauce

Fried Clams

Clams mixed into a batter with cornmeal or flour and deep-fried into fritters

Clam Fritters

 Clam Pizza

Pizza topped with fresh clams, garlic, olive oil, and sometimes cheese

A creamy dip made with chopped clams, cream cheese, sour cream, and seasonings, served with crackers or bread for dipping

Clam Dip

