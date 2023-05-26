Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

mAY 26, 2023

Amazing Tips For Dating An Introvert

If your partner is an introvert, you should make the first move to make them feel comfortable

Make the first move

Do not judge them as they take time to open themselves

Accept them for who they are

Introvert persons love when their partners show their support to them

Be supportive

Give them time as they need it to open up themselves

Give them time to open up

Do not force them to step out of their comfort zone too much too soon

Embrace their comfort zone

Pay attention to their body language as well as their tone of speech

Listen & observe

Find compromise with your introverted partner when it comes to big social events

Look for compromises

Everyone needs some space but introverts need it the most

Respect their space

Do not hurry up or pressure them to open up

Be patient

Turn your attention to admirable qualities that define your partner’s personality

Highlight their strengths 

