Amazing zodiac sign facts
The first zodiac sign represents fearless leaders with their courage and leadership attitude
Aries (March 21- April 19)
Around the constant changes, Taurus are known for their determination and love great things in their life
Taurus (April 20- May 20)
Symbolized celestial Twins as they represent dual nature and adaptability
Gemini (May 21- June 20)
The moon child feels and shows deep emotions and intuition
Cancer (June 21- July 22)
Often seen as the “king and queen” as they’re known for their charisma
Leo (July 23- August 22)
The perfectionist who pays attention to every detail
Virgo (August 23- September 22)
The sign of balance as they believe in fairness for all aspects of life
Libra (September 23- October 22)
The sign is known for its intense and mysterious nature who are ready to transform their lives
Scorpio (October 23- November 21)
The adventurer zodiac, always ready and enthusiastic about new adventures in life
Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)
With their determination and hard work, Capricorn always strive for success
Capricorn (December 22- January 19)
The visionaries who are often ahead of the time no matter their ideas or beliefs
Aquarius (January 20- February 18)
The fish, often compassionate and creative, and deeply feel for their emotions
Pisces (February 19- March 20)
