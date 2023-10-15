Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 15, 2023

Amazing zodiac sign facts

The first zodiac sign represents fearless leaders with their courage and leadership attitude

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Image Source: Pexels 

Around the constant changes, Taurus are known for their determination and love great things in their life

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

Image Source: Pexels 

Symbolized celestial Twins as they represent dual nature and adaptability

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

Image Source: Pexels 

The moon child feels and shows deep emotions and intuition

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Image Source: Pexels 

Often seen as the “king and queen” as they’re known for their charisma

Leo (July 23- August 22)

Image Source: Pexels 

The perfectionist who pays attention to every detail

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Image Source: Pexels 

The sign of balance as they believe in fairness for all aspects of life

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Image Source: Pexels 

The sign is known for its intense and mysterious nature who are ready to transform their lives

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Image Source: Pexels 

The adventurer zodiac, always ready and enthusiastic about new adventures in life

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

Image Source: Pexels 

With their determination and hard work, Capricorn always strive for success

Capricorn (December 22- January 19)

Image Source: Pexels 

The visionaries who are often ahead of the time no matter their ideas or beliefs

Aquarius (January 20- February 18)

Image Source: Pexels 

The fish, often compassionate and creative, and deeply feel for their emotions

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Image Source: Pexels 

