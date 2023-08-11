Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Amy Jackson's morning health drink
Amy Jackson is an English actress who predominantly works in Tamil movies alongwith a few Hindi, Kannada and Telugu films
If you’re on a weight loss journey then this drink recipe from Amy’s kitchen is a must-try
The actress has a strict morning routine that she follows diligently
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and swears by this healthy drink recipe
Ginger lemon shot
The drink consists of warm water, lemon, ginger and honey
Add all the ingredients to a warm glass of water and consume it every morning for good results
This ginger-lemon shot is essential for those wanting to lose weight or belly fat
This health drink is great for a detox and also improves skin health
Additionally this drink also boosts your metabolism that aids weight loss
Besides this, Amy also practices meditation for 20 minutes every morning
