Amy Jackson's morning health drink

Amy Jackson is an English actress who predominantly works in Tamil movies alongwith a few Hindi, Kannada and Telugu films

Amy Jackson

If you’re on a weight loss journey then this drink recipe from Amy’s kitchen is a must-try

Weight loss

The actress has a strict morning routine that she follows diligently

Strict morning routine

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and swears by this healthy drink recipe

Fitness enthusiast

Ginger lemon shot

The drink consists of warm water, lemon, ginger and honey 

Drink recipe

Add all the ingredients to a warm glass of water and consume it every morning for good results

This ginger-lemon shot is essential for those wanting to lose weight or belly fat

Benefits

This health drink is great for a detox and also improves skin health 

Skin health

Metabolism

Additionally this drink also boosts your metabolism that aids weight loss

Besides this, Amy also practices meditation for 20 minutes every morning

Meditation

