Nov 18, 2021

Ananya Panday with her furry friends

Author: P R Gayathri 

Ananya Panday is a fun-loving person who is also an avid dog lover and never hesitates to make friends with new puppies

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Fun with puppies

Ananaya Panday held her little puppy close to heart

Paw-struck

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The look of love

Get someone who looks at you the way Astro (her pet dog) looks at Ananya

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya proves when it comes to furry friends, the more the merrier!

Happy click

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya seems to have a serious conversation with her first pet, Astro

The first born

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a picture of her sitting and cuddling her furry friend. The picture was clicked by Alia Bhatt

Dog Lover

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In the sets of Liger, the actress was seen making friends with the co-producer Charmee Kaur’s pet

It’s all cheers!

Video: Charmme KaurInstagram

The Khaali Peeli star’s day is incomplete without spending some good time with her pets

Sweet home

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Being in her pets presence makes the diva so happy and she says Astro is the apple of her eyes

The light in the darkness

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She treats her pets as her own children

Eye to eye

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

