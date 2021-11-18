Nov 18, 2021
Ananya Panday with her furry friends
Author: P R Gayathri
Ananya Panday is a fun-loving person who is also an avid dog lover and never hesitates to make friends with new puppiesImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Fun with puppies
Ananaya Panday held her little puppy close to heart
Paw-struckImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
The look of love
Get someone who looks at you the way Astro (her pet dog) looks at AnanyaImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya proves when it comes to furry friends, the more the merrier!
Happy clickImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya seems to have a serious conversation with her first pet, Astro
The first bornImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a picture of her sitting and cuddling her furry friend. The picture was clicked by Alia Bhatt
Dog LoverImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
In the sets of Liger, the actress was seen making friends with the co-producer Charmee Kaur’s pet
It’s all cheers!Video: Charmme KaurInstagram
The Khaali Peeli star’s day is incomplete without spending some good time with her pets
Sweet homeImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Being in her pets presence makes the diva so happy and she says Astro is the apple of her eyes
The light in the darknessImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
She treats her pets as her own children
Eye to eyeImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
