Ananya Panday’s Diet December 22, 2020
Plan Revealed
Ananya Panday admits that she’s one of those blessed souls who can eat anything and still get away with it!
Ananya’s morning rituals begin with a glass of juice which is made by her mother
Breakfast is the favourite meal of her day and she just cannot do without a hearty breakfast!
For breakfast, she usually takes eggs, butter toast and a cup of black coffee
Ananya keeps her lunch meal simple with just a chicken sandwich and nothing more!
However, she is a big fan of caffeine and makes sure to have at least one more cup of it in the evening
For dinner, she usually prefers to have chicken or salmon
During the shoot days, Ananya finishes her dinner by 8 pm to keep up with her schedule
Italian is her favourite cuisine and she’s a big fan of all the Italian dishes!
She’s also a big-time lover of pancakes, cookies, pizzas, brownies and butter chicken
The Khaali Peeli actress doesn’t follow a complex diet routine but stays away from rice, potatoes and tea
Taking us by surprise, Ananya revealed that she doesn’t work out. She rather dances to keep herself fit and fab!
According to Ananya Panday, eating clean is the mantra to a fit body and healthy skin
For more on Bollywood, lifestyle and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla