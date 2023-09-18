Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
Ananya Panday’s guide to glowy look
Ananya Panday is one of those celebrities who just has a naturally glowing skin
Glowy Look
She loves natural skincare products and follows a very basic yet effective skincare routine
Glowy Look
Steps to follow
Here are all of Ananya’s favorite skincare tips
The most important step for Ananya is washing her hands to get rid of the dirt and grime before beginning her skincare routine
Clean Hands Only
Haldi Water
The Dream Girl 2 star drinks a glass of warm water with turmeric every morning. According to Panday, turmeric has tons of skincare and health benefits when ingested
Ananya loves skincare DIYs and applies a turmeric and yogurt face mask with a dash of honey. She even uses natural aloe vera juice on her skin to soothe and nourish
A Spot For DIYs
The young actress always applies moisturizer. It helps keep her skin hydrated, clear, and smooth
Moisturizer Is Mandatory
Ananya never skips sunscreen, even when she is indoors because it's what helps her maintain her natural glow
Sunscreen Everyday
Whatever skincare she applies to her face goes on her neck as well. It is another very important skincare step for Ananya
Don't Forget The Neck
Ananya Panday's skincare tips are worth noting! They'll have you glowing in no time
Note it
