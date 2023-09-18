Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

Ananya Panday’s guide to glowy look 

Ananya Panday is one of those celebrities who just has a naturally glowing skin

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

She loves natural skincare products and follows a very basic yet effective skincare routine

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Here are all of Ananya’s favorite skincare tips

The most important step for Ananya is washing her hands to get rid of the dirt and grime before beginning her skincare routine

Clean Hands Only

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Haldi Water 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

The Dream Girl 2 star drinks a glass of warm water with turmeric every morning. According to Panday, turmeric has tons of skincare and health benefits when ingested

Ananya loves skincare DIYs and applies a turmeric and yogurt face mask with a dash of honey. She even uses natural aloe vera juice on her skin to soothe and nourish

A Spot For DIYs

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

The young actress always applies moisturizer. It helps keep her skin hydrated, clear, and smooth

Moisturizer Is Mandatory 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya never skips sunscreen, even when she is indoors because it's what helps her maintain her natural glow

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Sunscreen Everyday

Whatever skincare she applies to her face goes on her neck as well. It is another very important skincare step for Ananya

Don't Forget The Neck

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya Panday's skincare tips are worth noting! They'll have you glowing in no time

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

