mAY 28, 2023
Ananya Panday's summer face pack
Ananya Panday is a well-known Indian Actor. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the film The Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday, a renowned Bollywood actor who has done over 100 films
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Family Background
Ananya is super active on social media platforms and often shares her beauty tips with fans
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Social Media
The Pati Patni aur Woh actress has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let’s take a look at her face pack
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Glowing skin
The diva has a special face pack that helps to keep skin hydrated in summers
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Face Pack
The 3 ingredient face pack contains curd, honey, and turmeric
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ingredients
Take 1 tsp honey, turmeric, and 1 tbsp yogurt. Mix all the ingredients and apply the paste to your face
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Process
Ananya revealed the recipe in an interview and suggested to not leave the mask for more than 15 minutes
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Special Advice
Turmeric helps in skin brightening while honey moisturizes and hydrates the face and curd calms itchy skin
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Benefits
The young actor was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and will be seen in Dream Girl 2
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Workfront
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.