Hitarthi Shah

mAY 28, 2023

Ananya Panday's summer face pack

Ananya Panday is a well-known Indian Actor. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the film The Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria

Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday, a renowned Bollywood actor who has done over 100 films

Family Background

Ananya is super active on social media platforms and often shares her beauty tips with fans

Social Media 

The Pati Patni aur Woh actress has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let’s take a look at her face pack

Glowing skin

The diva has a special face pack that helps to keep skin hydrated in summers

Face Pack

The 3 ingredient face pack contains curd, honey, and turmeric

Ingredients

Take 1 tsp honey, turmeric, and 1 tbsp yogurt. Mix all the ingredients and apply the paste to your face

Process

Ananya revealed the recipe in an interview and suggested to not leave the mask for more than 15 minutes

Special Advice

Turmeric helps in skin brightening while honey moisturizes and hydrates the face and curd calms itchy skin

Benefits

The young actor was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and will be seen in Dream Girl 2

Workfront

