Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 13, 2024

Ancient hair growth remedies from around the world

One of the most effective remedies, coconut oil has been popular in India for ages. It is usually applied to the scalp to encourage hair growth, provide shine to the hair, and stop breakage

The Power of Coconut Oil (India)

Image Source: Freepik

Rice water was first used by the Yao tribe in China where women used to rinse their hair with fermented rice water. This ancient custom promotes faster hair growth, strengthens hair roots, and makes them glossy

Rice Water Rinse (China)

Image Source: Freepik

This remedy has been widely used by Mediterranean women to stimulate hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. It’s prepared by steeping rosemary in hot water, letting it cool, and then using it as a hair rinse

Rosemary-Infused Water (Mediterranean)

Image Source: Freepik

This effective remedy found its origin in Morocco where Moroccan women used this oil to nourish their hair and promote faster hair growth. Since then, it has been widely used for its nourishing qualities

Argan Oil Magic (Morocco)

Image Source: Freepik

Women in Eastern Europe have been using Nettle leaf rinse since ancient times to increase blood circulation to the scalp and promote faster hair growth 

Image Source: Freepik

Nettle Leaf Rinse (Eastern Europe)

Bamboo extract thickens hair and encourages faster hair growth. Because of its vital properties, it has been one of the most essential ingredients in Japanese Women’s hair care regimen for ages

Bamboo Extract (Japan)

Image Source: Freepik

Jojoba oil as an effective hair care remedy saw its first usage by Native Americans. They widely used this oil to hydrate hair, reduce dandruff, and encourage the growth of healthy hair

Jojoba Oil Treatment (Native Americans)

Image Source: Freepik

Castor oil, particularly the black variant, has been a popular hair growth remedy amongst Jamaican women for a long time. To strengthen the roots and encourage fuller and thicker hair, it was massaged into the scalp

Castor Oil Remedy (Jamaica)

Image Source: Freepik

Amla Wonders (India)

Image Source: Freepik

Amla has been used widely in India since time immemorial because of its strong hair-growing qualities. It is commonly used in powder or oil form to nourish the scalp, stop hair loss, and encourage healthier and thicker hair

Ginseng has been a part of the hair care routine of Korean women for ages. It is an extremely effective remedy as it enhances blood flow to the scalp, encouraging faster hair growth and preventing thinning

Ginseng Boost (Korea)

Image Source: Freepik

