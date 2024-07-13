Ancient hair growth remedies from around the world
One of the most effective remedies, coconut oil has been popular in India for ages. It is usually applied to the scalp to encourage hair growth, provide shine to the hair, and stop breakage
The Power of Coconut Oil (India)
Rice water was first used by the Yao tribe in China where women used to rinse their hair with fermented rice water. This ancient custom promotes faster hair growth, strengthens hair roots, and makes them glossy
Rice Water Rinse (China)
This remedy has been widely used by Mediterranean women to stimulate hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. It’s prepared by steeping rosemary in hot water, letting it cool, and then using it as a hair rinse
Rosemary-Infused Water (Mediterranean)
This effective remedy found its origin in Morocco where Moroccan women used this oil to nourish their hair and promote faster hair growth. Since then, it has been widely used for its nourishing qualities
Argan Oil Magic (Morocco)
Women in Eastern Europe have been using Nettle leaf rinse since ancient times to increase blood circulation to the scalp and promote faster hair growth
Nettle Leaf Rinse (Eastern Europe)
Bamboo extract thickens hair and encourages faster hair growth. Because of its vital properties, it has been one of the most essential ingredients in Japanese Women’s hair care regimen for ages
Bamboo Extract (Japan)
Jojoba oil as an effective hair care remedy saw its first usage by Native Americans. They widely used this oil to hydrate hair, reduce dandruff, and encourage the growth of healthy hair
Jojoba Oil Treatment (Native Americans)
Castor oil, particularly the black variant, has been a popular hair growth remedy amongst Jamaican women for a long time. To strengthen the roots and encourage fuller and thicker hair, it was massaged into the scalp
Castor Oil Remedy (Jamaica)
Amla Wonders (India)
Amla has been used widely in India since time immemorial because of its strong hair-growing qualities. It is commonly used in powder or oil form to nourish the scalp, stop hair loss, and encourage healthier and thicker hair
Ginseng has been a part of the hair care routine of Korean women for ages. It is an extremely effective remedy as it enhances blood flow to the scalp, encouraging faster hair growth and preventing thinning