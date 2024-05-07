Heading 3
Animals with the shortest lifespan
Ruby-throated Hummingbirds usually found in Eastern, Northern, and Central America have a lifespan of 3-5 years
Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Images: freepik
The panther chameleon is found in the eastern and northern parts of Madagascar. The male panther chameleon lives for 5-7 years, and female for 2-3 years
Panther Chameleon
Images: freepik
A small mammal that belongs to the group called Rodents- Common Mouse are adaptable to any environment and lives for 12-18 months
Common Mouse
Images: freepik
There are around 5000 known species of dragonfly and the maximum lifespan of these is about 6 months
Dragonfly
Images: freepik
These female bees that cannot reproduce can spend their time with the shortest lifespan of 30-60 days
Worker Bee
Images: freepik
The most common insects that we usually see in our homes are houseflies that have a life expectancy of 15-30 days
Images: freepik
Houseflies
The male members of the ant colony- Drone Ants with a lifespan of 1-2 weeks have the sole purpose of fertilizing the queen
Drone Ants
Images: freepik
This animal has a resemblance to a colorful butterfly is a giant silkworm moth that lives for just seven days
Luna moth
Images: freepik
Gastrotricha
Images: freepik
Also known as hairy-bellied worms, these animals usually live for just 3-21 days
This insect found all over the world, has the shortest lifespan of just one or two days
Mayflies
Images: freepik
