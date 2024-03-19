Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 19, 2024
Annoying Things About Each Zodiac Sign
Always tries to compete with others
Aries
Image Source: shutterstock
Too stubborn to listen to anyone else's ideas
Taurus
Image Source: shutterstock
Can't sit still or be serious for once
Gemini
Image Source: shutterstock
Very needy and takes everything the wrong way
Cancer
Image Source: shutterstock
Always expects appreciation and refuses to be wrong about anything
Image Source: shutterstock
Leo
Judges everyone and overuses their mastered fake personality
Libra
Image Source: shutterstock
Internalizes everything and never opens up to anyone
Scorpio
Image Source: shutterstock
Constantly focuses on the negatives of everything
Capricorn
Image Source: shutterstock
Aquarius
Image Source: shutterstock
Has strong opinions about how anything should be done
Never deals with problems head-on
Pisces
Image Source: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.