Anshula Kapoor's diet and fitness routine 

Anshula Kapoor is an internet personality and the sister of Arjun Kapoor

Career

Anshula Kapoor posts about fashion, lifestyle, and food on her Instagram

Interests

Her workout routine is designed by her trainers Priyanka Mehta and Swapneel Hazare

Workout trainers 

Her workout training is a mix of strength, functional, and cardio training

Her workout routine

Strength training

Anshula Kapoor does strength training at least 4 times a week

Cardio

In a week, Anshula engages in cardio for 1-2 days

For breakfast, Anshula has eggs, toast, black coffee, or egg and half an avocado

Diet

Anshual has Indian cuisine for lunch consisting of 1-2 ragi roti, boneless chicken, sabzi, or quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a side veggie salad

Lunch 

Snacks

For snacks, Anshual has fruits with nuts or nut butter, an egg/veggie sandwich, or a protein shake with some nuts

Anshula has roast chicken/tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side or ragi rotis with boneless chicken with a bowl of sabzi

Dinner

