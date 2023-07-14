Heading 3
Anshula Kapoor's diet and fitness routine
Anshula Kapoor is an internet personality and the sister of Arjun Kapoor
Career
Anshula Kapoor posts about fashion, lifestyle, and food on her Instagram
Interests
Her workout routine is designed by her trainers Priyanka Mehta and Swapneel Hazare
Workout trainers
Her workout training is a mix of strength, functional, and cardio training
Her workout routine
Strength training
Anshula Kapoor does strength training at least 4 times a week
Cardio
In a week, Anshula engages in cardio for 1-2 days
For breakfast, Anshula has eggs, toast, black coffee, or egg and half an avocado
Diet
Anshual has Indian cuisine for lunch consisting of 1-2 ragi roti, boneless chicken, sabzi, or quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a side veggie salad
Lunch
Snacks
For snacks, Anshual has fruits with nuts or nut butter, an egg/veggie sandwich, or a protein shake with some nuts
Anshula has roast chicken/tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side or ragi rotis with boneless chicken with a bowl of sabzi
Dinner
