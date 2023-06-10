Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

JUNE 10, 2023

 Anshula Kapoor's PCOS breakfast routine

Anshula who suffers from PCOS shared her breakfast routine curated by her nutritionist to her fans on social media

Anshula Kapoor

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

PCOS is a condition where women have unusual menstrual cycle, causes acne and oily skin and leads to weight gain

PCOS

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Anshula prepares an oat bowl consisting - 2 tbsp Oats, lactose free milk, 1 scoop protein powder, pinch of cinnamon , 5 almonds , 5 walnuts , 1 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp sunflower seeds, pomegranate, mixed berries all mixed together in the glass, cover and refrigerate overnight!

Day 1

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

2 egg white omelette filled with spinach, green and yellow capsicum, basil, mushroom, onions and tomatoes with 1 slice of toasted amaranth bread and black coffee

Day 2

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Day 3

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Besan Chila with turmeric, ginger, carrots, spinach, capsicum, onions, coriander, tomatoes & green beans with coriander and mint chutney , coconut water and nuts

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Day 4

Fruit (pomegranate, blueberries, red grapes) and 1 full egg on toasted amaranth bread , coffee and soaked almonds

Breakfast taco containing  (amaranth & flax seed soft taco shells filled with tofu scramble, mixed microgreens, cherry tomatoes, onions, avocado, capsicum, with a mint & coriander sauce) and  soaked almonds

Day 5

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Day 6 contains 1 egg sunny side up on amaranth bread, loaded with diced vegetables

Day 6

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Day 7

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Cooked protein oats - 3 tbsp oats cooked with lactose free milk, blueberries, walnuts & almonds , pumpkin seeds, collagen powder and protein powder 

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Everyone’s needs are different, so please consult a nutritionist for an individual program that’s based on your body

Disclaimer

