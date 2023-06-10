Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
LIFESTYLE
JUNE 10, 2023
Anshula Kapoor's PCOS breakfast routine
Anshula who suffers from PCOS shared her breakfast routine curated by her nutritionist to her fans on social media
Anshula Kapoor
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
PCOS is a condition where women have unusual menstrual cycle, causes acne and oily skin and leads to weight gain
PCOS
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Anshula prepares an oat bowl consisting - 2 tbsp Oats, lactose free milk, 1 scoop protein powder, pinch of cinnamon , 5 almonds , 5 walnuts , 1 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp sunflower seeds, pomegranate, mixed berries all mixed together in the glass, cover and refrigerate overnight!
Day 1
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
2 egg white omelette filled with spinach, green and yellow capsicum, basil, mushroom, onions and tomatoes with 1 slice of toasted amaranth bread and black coffee
Day 2
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Day 3
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Besan Chila with turmeric, ginger, carrots, spinach, capsicum, onions, coriander, tomatoes & green beans with coriander and mint chutney , coconut water and nuts
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Day 4
Fruit (pomegranate, blueberries, red grapes) and 1 full egg on toasted amaranth bread , coffee and soaked almonds
Breakfast taco containing (amaranth & flax seed soft taco shells filled with tofu scramble, mixed microgreens, cherry tomatoes, onions, avocado, capsicum, with a mint & coriander sauce) and soaked almonds
Day 5
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Day 6 contains 1 egg sunny side up on amaranth bread, loaded with diced vegetables
Day 6
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Day 7
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Cooked protein oats - 3 tbsp oats cooked with lactose free milk, blueberries, walnuts & almonds , pumpkin seeds, collagen powder and protein powder
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Everyone’s needs are different, so please consult a nutritionist for an individual program that’s based on your body
Disclaimer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.