Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 24, 2024
Anti-aging Herbs for Youthful Skin
This natural plant extract works like retinol but without any irritation, reducing fine lines, and wrinkles
Bakuchiol
Famous for rejuvenation, Ginseng stimulates collagen production that improves skin elasticity, and calming inflammation
Ginseng
The antioxidants present in Saffron protect skin from damage, soothe inflammation, and even out skin tone
Saffron
Packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla slows aging by boosting collagen for firmer, and youthful skin
Amla
This anti-aging herb reduces stress and oxidative damage, improving overall health and preventing premature aging
Ashwagandha
With its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric fights aging by reducing inflammation in the body
Turmeric
Used for centuries, gotu kola’s antioxidants protect against cellular damage, promoting longevity and brain health
Gotu Kola
Rich in antioxidants, Brahmi protects against free radical damage, promoting skin health and overall well-being
Brahmi
Triphala
Triphala helps detoxify the body, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation for healthier aging
Boost immunity and detoxify with Guduchi which supports healthier aging by improving digestion, and reducing inflammation
Guduchi
