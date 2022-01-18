Lifestyle
Anushka Sharma’s diet & fitness regime
Healthy Snacking
Anushka satisfies her hunger pangs with nuts, fruits, protein bars instead of chips and chocolates
Healthy Drink
She is also big on a health drink containing elderflower
Homemade Food
She avoids outside food and always packs her homemade lunch for shoots
Breakfast
Anushka has some fruits, chia seeds or fresh fruit juices for breakfast followed by toast and coconut water
Lunch
For lunch, the actress has 2 chapatis, dal, vegetables and a salad
Dinner
She has rotis with a vegetable gravy and finishes her night with a glass of milk at bedtime
Weight Loss Tips
One of the key weight loss tips she gives is to eat multiple meals throughout the day while managing calorie intake
Meditation
She performs meditation twice everyday to calm her mind and maintain inner peace
Cardio
She dances everyday for 15 to 30 minutes, to keep her body fit
Yoga
Along with gym and meditation, she also performs yoga to increase flexibility
