Rishika Shah 

Jan 18, 2022

Anushka Sharma’s diet & fitness regime

Healthy Snacking

Anushka satisfies her hunger pangs with nuts, fruits, protein bars instead of chips and chocolates

Healthy Drink

She is also big on a health drink containing elderflower

Homemade Food

She avoids outside food and always packs her homemade lunch for shoots

Breakfast

Anushka has some fruits, chia seeds or fresh fruit juices for breakfast followed by toast and coconut water

Lunch

For lunch, the actress has 2 chapatis, dal, vegetables and a salad

Dinner

She has rotis with a vegetable gravy and finishes her night with a glass of milk at bedtime

Weight Loss Tips 

One of the key weight loss tips she gives is to eat multiple meals throughout the day while managing calorie intake

Meditation

She performs meditation twice everyday to calm her mind and maintain inner peace

Cardio

She dances everyday for 15 to 30 minutes, to keep her body fit

Yoga

Along with gym and meditation, she also performs yoga to increase flexibility

