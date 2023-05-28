Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 28, 2023

Anushka Sharma's almond milk recipe

Anushka is a well known Indian actress. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' starring Shah Rukh Khan

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka lives a fit lifestyle and maintains a healthy diet. She is a vegetarian and often likes home made food

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Food diet

The Sultan actress revealed her almond milk recipe in an interview. Let's take a look at it

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Almond Milk

Take a cup of almonds and soak it overnight

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Step 1

After the almonds turns soft take off the peel

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Step 2

After peeling them, blend the almonds with 2 cups of water.

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Step 3 

The liquid turns milky and you can add more water according to your required consistency

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Milky substance

Strain the Almond milk after blending and it is ready for consumption

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Step 4

Almond milk is often consumed in coffee, by vegans. The milk is low in calories and helps in strengthening bones

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Advantages

Anushka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’. She wrapped up the shooting schedule of the movie releasing on Netflix

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here