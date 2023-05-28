mAY 28, 2023
Anushka Sharma's almond milk recipe
Anushka is a well known Indian actress. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' starring Shah Rukh Khan
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka lives a fit lifestyle and maintains a healthy diet. She is a vegetarian and often likes home made food
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Food diet
The Sultan actress revealed her almond milk recipe in an interview. Let's take a look at it
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Almond Milk
Take a cup of almonds and soak it overnight
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Step 1
After the almonds turns soft take off the peel
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Step 2
After peeling them, blend the almonds with 2 cups of water.
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Step 3
The liquid turns milky and you can add more water according to your required consistency
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Milky substance
Strain the Almond milk after blending and it is ready for consumption
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Step 4
Almond milk is often consumed in coffee, by vegans. The milk is low in calories and helps in strengthening bones
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Advantages
Anushka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’. She wrapped up the shooting schedule of the movie releasing on Netflix
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Workfront
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.