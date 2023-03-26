MAR 26, 2023
Anushka Sharma's DIY Haircare Secret
Anushka Sharma's not-so-secret secret to her healthy, glowing skin and luscious locks is a combination of a consistent yet uncomplicated approach to beauty
Glowing Skin
She makes the most of "simple but effective things” to keep her skin and hair look flawless
Simple But Effective
If you're looking to harness the benefits of Anushka’s DIY hair care recipes then you can whisk together some at-home
DIY Hair Care Recipe
For frizzy hair, you need banana and milk mask
Ingredients
How To Make
This DIY hair care remedy is all you need to tame your tresses. To whip the mixture up, blend together a ripe banana with a 100ml cup of milk and apply the thick creamy paste to your mane
Start with your roots, and work your way down to the tips, leave to rest for about thirty minutes and wash off thoroughly with a shampoo as usual
How To Use
While working with an ingredient with a sticky nature like banana, ensure to mash the fruit to a pulp beforehand, as any chunks will get caught up in your locks and become difficult to get rid off
Tips To Remember
Anushka Sharma goes for banana, curd, and honey hair mask for dandruff
For Dandruff
Make a mix of the three ingredients and slather on the mix to the roots and ends of your tresses, and wash off with a mild shampoo within 30 minutes for best results
How To Use
Anushka uses banana and coconut milk conditioner for smooth hair
For Smooth Hair
To make the mask, blend together two ripe bananas with half a cup of fresh coconut milk and once ready, massage the mixture into slightly wet hair
How To Use
