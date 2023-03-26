Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

BEAUTY

MAR 26, 2023

Anushka Sharma's DIY Haircare Secret

Anushka Sharma's not-so-secret secret to her healthy, glowing skin and luscious locks is a combination of a consistent yet uncomplicated approach to beauty

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Glowing Skin

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

She makes the most of "simple but effective things” to keep her skin and hair look flawless

Simple But Effective 

If you're looking to harness the benefits of Anushka’s DIY hair care recipes then you can whisk together some at-home

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

DIY Hair Care Recipe 

For frizzy hair, you need banana and milk mask

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Ingredients 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

How To Make

This DIY hair care remedy is all you need to tame your tresses. To whip the mixture up, blend together a ripe banana with a 100ml cup of milk and apply the thick creamy paste to your mane 

Start with your roots, and work your way down to the tips, leave to rest for about thirty minutes and wash off thoroughly with a shampoo as usual

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

How To Use

While working with an ingredient with a sticky nature like banana, ensure to mash the fruit to a pulp beforehand, as any chunks will get caught up in your locks and become difficult to get rid off

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Tips To Remember 

Anushka Sharma goes for banana, curd, and honey hair mask for dandruff

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

For Dandruff

Make a mix of the three ingredients and slather on the mix to the roots and ends of your tresses, and wash off with a mild shampoo within 30 minutes for best results

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

How To Use

Anushka uses banana and coconut milk conditioner for smooth hair 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

For Smooth Hair 

To make the mask, blend together two ripe bananas with half a cup of fresh coconut milk and once ready, massage the mixture into slightly wet hair

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

How To Use

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here