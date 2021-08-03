Anushka Sharma's favourite destinations August 03, 2021
Dubai
Anushka accompanied Virat to Dubai in July 2020 for IPL, where she enjoyed pool time and set major to-be mom goals
Australia
Not only did Virat and Anushka witness the Australian Open in 2019 but also enjoyed farm life while they were at it
New Zealand
New Zealand holds a special place in the couple's heart since they visited the gorgeous place for their honeymoon
Belgium
Anushka loves exploring European countries and cities and the quaint city of Brussels seems to be her favourite
Dharamshala
The lovely couple spent a peaceful and serene time trekking in mini Tibet for Virat's birthday in 2019
Switzerland
From luxurious ski resorts to quaint street-side delis, Anushka has been spotted exploring the whole of Switzerland for New Year's
Italy
How can we forget the most magnificent Bollywood wedding by Lake Como in Italy! Virushka gave us major goals with their dreamy union
