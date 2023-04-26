APRIL 26, 2023

Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's fitness routine 

Instead of unhealthy bingeing, she chooses to snack on nuts, fruits, and protein bars

Foodie

By incorporating yoga into her pregnancy routine, she was likely able to stay active, reduce stress, and prepare her body for childbirth

Yoga is her BFF

She regularly exercises and posts sweaty selfies as proof of her commitment to fitness

Workout selfies

One of her important tips for weight loss is to consume multiple small meals throughout the day while ensuring that the total calorie intake remains under control

Multiple meals

Her fitness routine primarily consists of dancing, yoga, and meditation, which she thoroughly enjoys. She believes in pursuing activities that she finds fulfilling and enjoyable

Loves dancing

As a vegetarian, she consumes a large number of fruits and vegetables daily, along with an adequate intake of water

Vegetarianism 

Her instructor shared that consistency and hard work are crucial when recovering from an injury or striving to improve and for Anushka it was to gain strength

Focus on improvement

While she varies her workouts regularly, Sharma has a preference for running on the treadmill and includes it in her routine frequently 

Cardio

In a Vogue interview, she shared that she prefers to listen to upbeat and energetic music during her workouts 

Peppy music

Simplicity and strict adherence to her routine are among the key reasons for her fit and attractive physique

Simple and easy

