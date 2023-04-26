APRIL 26, 2023
Anushka Sharma’s fitness routine
Instead of unhealthy bingeing, she chooses to snack on nuts, fruits, and protein bars
Foodie
By incorporating yoga into her pregnancy routine, she was likely able to stay active, reduce stress, and prepare her body for childbirth
Yoga is her BFF
She regularly exercises and posts sweaty selfies as proof of her commitment to fitness
Workout selfies
One of her important tips for weight loss is to consume multiple small meals throughout the day while ensuring that the total calorie intake remains under control
Multiple meals
Her fitness routine primarily consists of dancing, yoga, and meditation, which she thoroughly enjoys. She believes in pursuing activities that she finds fulfilling and enjoyable
Loves dancing
As a vegetarian, she consumes a large number of fruits and vegetables daily, along with an adequate intake of water
Vegetarianism
Her instructor shared that consistency and hard work are crucial when recovering from an injury or striving to improve and for Anushka it was to gain strength
Focus on improvement
While she varies her workouts regularly, Sharma has a preference for running on the treadmill and includes it in her routine frequently
Cardio
In a Vogue interview, she shared that she prefers to listen to upbeat and energetic music during her workouts
Peppy music
Simplicity and strict adherence to her routine are among the key reasons for her fit and attractive physique
Simple and easy
