APRIL 11, 2023
Anushka Sharma’s Secret To Slim Figure
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma often flaunts her toned figure by sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram
Toned Figure
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
One of the biggest reasons behind her slim figure is her interest in staying physically active
Workouts
Anushka Sharma ensures to workout every single day. She does not miss out even during busy shooting days
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Consistent Workouts
Anushka often does yoga, goes on hikes with her hubby Virat Kohli
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Working Out With Hubby
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Workout Jam
Anushka Sharma cracks up some uplifting music to get a boost of energy
It helps Anushka to strengthen her core as well as her lower back
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Pilates
Running is one of the essential components of Anushka’s fitness routine
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Cardio Is The Key
Anushka Sharma drinks a lot of water throughout the day
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Hydration Is Important
She regularly practiced yoga under supervision during her pregnancy
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Active During Pregnancy
Anushka’s workouts have multiple benefits. It helps her maintains her figure as well as her skin and hair
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Benefits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.