Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

APRIL 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma’s Secret To Slim Figure 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma often flaunts her toned figure by sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram 

Toned Figure

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

One of the biggest reasons behind her slim figure is her interest in staying physically active 

Workouts

Anushka Sharma ensures to workout every single day. She does not miss out even during busy shooting days 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Consistent Workouts

Anushka often does yoga, goes on hikes with her hubby Virat Kohli 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Working Out With Hubby

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Workout Jam

Anushka Sharma cracks up some uplifting music to get a boost of energy 

It helps Anushka to strengthen her core as well as her lower back 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Pilates 

Running is one of the essential components of Anushka’s fitness routine 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Cardio Is The Key

Anushka Sharma drinks a lot of water throughout the day 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Hydration Is Important 

She regularly practiced yoga under supervision during her pregnancy 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Active During Pregnancy 

Anushka’s workouts have multiple benefits. It helps her maintains her figure as well as her skin and hair 

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Benefits

