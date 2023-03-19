Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

 Lifestyle

MAR 19, 2023

Anushka Sharma’s Wellness And Beauty Tips

Anushka Sharma believes in the importance of exercise for a healthy body and mind. She practices yoga, Pilates, and cardio exercises regularly

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Exercise regularly

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma follows a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats

Balanced diet

Drinking enough water is essential for a healthy skin and body. Anushka drinks plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Hydration is the key

Anushka Sharma takes good care of her skin by using natural products and following a daily skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Skincare

  Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Get enough sleep

Anushka Sharma believes in the importance
of getting enough sleep for overall health and wellness. She tries to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night     

Anushka Sharma always wears sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful UV rays. She also avoids excessive sun exposure

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sun protection

Anushka Sharma practices mindfulness meditation and believes it helps her stay grounded and focused

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Practice mindfulness

Anushka Sharma manages stress through exercise, meditation, and spending time with loved ones

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Manage stress

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can have negative effects on your overall health and your appearance. Avoid them to enjoy good health

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Stick to healthy choices

Doing what you love can bring joy and fulfillment to your life, which can contribute to your overall health and well-being

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Pursue your passions 

