MAR 19, 2023
Anushka Sharma’s Wellness And Beauty Tips
Anushka Sharma believes in the importance of exercise for a healthy body and mind. She practices yoga, Pilates, and cardio exercises regularly
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Exercise regularly
Anushka Sharma follows a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats
Balanced diet
Drinking enough water is essential for a healthy skin and body. Anushka drinks plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated
Hydration is the key
Anushka Sharma takes good care of her skin by using natural products and following a daily skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing
Skincare
Get enough sleep
Anushka Sharma believes in the importance
of getting enough sleep for overall health and wellness. She tries to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night
Anushka Sharma always wears sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful UV rays. She also avoids excessive sun exposure
Sun protection
Anushka Sharma practices mindfulness meditation and believes it helps her stay grounded and focused
Practice mindfulness
Anushka Sharma manages stress through exercise, meditation, and spending time with loved ones
Manage stress
Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can have negative effects on your overall health and your appearance. Avoid them to enjoy good health
Stick to healthy choices
Doing what you love can bring joy and fulfillment to your life, which can contribute to your overall health and well-being
Pursue your passions
