mAY 17, 2023
Anushka Shetty’s beauty tips
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka believes in the advantages that result from consuming sufficient quantiy of water on a daily basis
Hydration
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty's skincare regimen revolves around maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as she does not endorse cosmetic procedures to enhance her beauty. She firmly believes in prioritising a healthy way of living
Healthy lifestyle
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty strongly believes that proper nutrition plays a significant role in both the health and appearance of the skin
Eating right
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
One of the key beauty secrets followed by Anushka Shetty is beginning her mornings with a combination of bread and honey. This routine involves consuming honey, which is rich in antioxidants
Starting the day
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty is renowned for her natural beauty as an actress, and she embraces and cherishes her authentic self
Natural Beauty
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty opts for a minimal and subtle makeup look. In fact, she even embraces the idea of going completely makeup-free on certain occasions
No make-up
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty prepares a face pack by combining lemon juice and gram flour. This homemade remedy is particularly effective in lightening dark patches on her skin, particularly on her elbows and knees
DIY Mask
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty strongly believes in the benefits of using a blend of oils, such as olive oil, castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil, to maintain the health, strength, and shine of her hair
Hair oil
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
To provide an additional boost of nourishment to her hair, Anushka Shetty incorporates fish oil supplements into her routine, taking them once a week
Supplements
Image- Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
It's worth noting that she recognizes the need to protect not only her skin but also her hair from sun damage. Anushka never exposes her hair to the sun by leaving it open
Sun Protection
