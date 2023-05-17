Heading 3

mAY 17, 2023

Anushka Shetty’s beauty tips

Anushka believes in the advantages that result from consuming sufficient quantiy of water on a daily basis

Hydration

Anushka Shetty's skincare regimen revolves around maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as she does not endorse cosmetic procedures to enhance her beauty. She firmly believes in prioritising a healthy way of living

Healthy lifestyle

Anushka Shetty strongly believes that proper nutrition plays a significant role in both the health and appearance of the skin

Eating right

One of the key beauty secrets followed by Anushka Shetty is beginning her mornings with a combination of bread and honey. This routine involves consuming honey, which is rich in antioxidants

Starting the day

Anushka Shetty is renowned for her natural beauty as an actress, and she embraces and cherishes her authentic self

Natural Beauty

Anushka Shetty opts for a minimal and subtle makeup look. In fact, she even embraces the idea of going completely makeup-free on certain occasions

No make-up

Anushka Shetty prepares a face pack by combining lemon juice and gram flour. This homemade remedy is particularly effective in lightening dark patches on her skin, particularly on her elbows and knees

DIY Mask

Anushka Shetty strongly believes in the benefits of using a blend of oils, such as olive oil, castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil, to maintain the health, strength, and shine of her hair

Hair oil

To provide an additional boost of nourishment to her hair, Anushka Shetty incorporates fish oil supplements into her routine, taking them once a week

Supplements

It's worth noting that she recognizes the need to protect not only her skin but also her hair from sun damage. Anushka never exposes her hair to the sun by leaving it open

Sun Protection

