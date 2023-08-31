Heading 3

Anushka Shetty predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films

Anushka's Career

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and maintains a proper diet and fitness regime

Anushka's diet and fitness routine

The actress practices Yoga and meditation to stay physically and mentally active 

Yoga

Anushka makes sure to workout every day for 30 minutes and tries not to miss her workout routine

Workout

Hydration

The actress makes sure to stay hydrated, as it helps the skin glow and keeps you fit

Anushka prefers eating smaller meals than eating more at once

Meals

The actress makes sure to eat green vegetables with every meal

Green vegetables

Anushka starts her day with some honey as her morning ritual

Morning routine

She makes sure to finish dinner before 8 pm which helps with weight loss and speeds up metabolism

Early dinner

The actress makes sure to consume fruit juice in her diet

Fruits

