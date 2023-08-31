Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
August 31, 2023
Anushka Shetty's diet and fitness
Anushka Shetty predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films
Anushka's Career
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and maintains a proper diet and fitness regime
Anushka's diet and fitness routine
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The actress practices Yoga and meditation to stay physically and mentally active
Yoga
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Anushka makes sure to workout every day for 30 minutes and tries not to miss her workout routine
Workout
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Hydration
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The actress makes sure to stay hydrated, as it helps the skin glow and keeps you fit
Anushka prefers eating smaller meals than eating more at once
Meals
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The actress makes sure to eat green vegetables with every meal
Green vegetables
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Anushka starts her day with some honey as her morning ritual
Morning routine
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
She makes sure to finish dinner before 8 pm which helps with weight loss and speeds up metabolism
Early dinner
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The actress makes sure to consume fruit juice in her diet
Fruits
Images: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
