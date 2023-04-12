Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Relationship

APRIL 12, 2023

Anxious Attachment In Relationships

The anxious attachment style describes the emotional bond formed by human beings with their parents during infancy which can have a significant impact on relationships. It is characterized by feelings of insecurity and fear of abandonment, leading to clingy and obsessive behavior

Anxious attachment style

Anxious attachment style is a type of personal and interpersonal dysfunction, characterized by the loss of balance in social interaction. It is a hypersensitive mannerism, which reflects a psychological disorder

Description 

Here are 7 signs that may indicate that someone has an anxious attachment style

Signs of anxious attachment style 

They require constant reassurance from their partner that the relationship is secure. They may constantly check in with their partner to make sure their feelings are still intact

Need for constant reassurance

Fear of abandonment

Such individuals tend to have a deep fear of abandonment. This fear can manifest in clingy behavior and a need to have their partner’s attention at all times

Relationship insecurity is common among those with anxious preoccupied attachment styles. They may assume that their partner doesn't value them as highly as they do

Insecurity 

When a partner has other relationships or interests, they frequently feel envious. They may become overly possessive and feel threatened by their partner’s interactions with others

Jealousy 

They frequently become excessively reliant on their partner. They may feel as though they cannot function without their partner’s constant reassurance and attention

Overly dependant

They frequently depend on the affirmation and approval of their partner to feel safe. They may become extremely sensitive to criticism and seek out constant compliments and reassurance

Need for approval 

Consistently having low self-esteem can affect a person's relationships, sense of self-worth, communication style, and general way of life. It might be too harsh on oneself. They might also be overly sensitive to their partner's criticism

Low self-esteem 

