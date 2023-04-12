APRIL 12, 2023
Anxious Attachment In Relationships
The anxious attachment style describes the emotional bond formed by human beings with their parents during infancy which can have a significant impact on relationships. It is characterized by feelings of insecurity and fear of abandonment, leading to clingy and obsessive behavior
Anxious attachment style
Anxious attachment style is a type of personal and interpersonal dysfunction, characterized by the loss of balance in social interaction. It is a hypersensitive mannerism, which reflects a psychological disorder
Description
Here are 7 signs that may indicate that someone has an anxious attachment style
Signs of anxious attachment style
They require constant reassurance from their partner that the relationship is secure. They may constantly check in with their partner to make sure their feelings are still intact
Need for constant reassurance
Fear of abandonment
Such individuals tend to have a deep fear of abandonment. This fear can manifest in clingy behavior and a need to have their partner’s attention at all times
Relationship insecurity is common among those with anxious preoccupied attachment styles. They may assume that their partner doesn't value them as highly as they do
Insecurity
When a partner has other relationships or interests, they frequently feel envious. They may become overly possessive and feel threatened by their partner’s interactions with others
Jealousy
They frequently become excessively reliant on their partner. They may feel as though they cannot function without their partner’s constant reassurance and attention
Overly dependant
They frequently depend on the affirmation and approval of their partner to feel safe. They may become extremely sensitive to criticism and seek out constant compliments and reassurance
Need for approval
Consistently having low self-esteem can affect a person's relationships, sense of self-worth, communication style, and general way of life. It might be too harsh on oneself. They might also be overly sensitive to their partner's criticism
Low self-esteem
