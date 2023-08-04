Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

AUGUST 04, 2023

Applying body shimmer
ft. Kiara Advani

Get ready to shine like Kiara

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Shine 

Kiara Advani has been giving some major beauty goals recently

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Beauty goals 

One thing that remains constant though, is her body shimmer

Constant 

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Below mentioned are 6 spots to apply body shimmer for a glow like Kiara

Steps to follow 

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Décolletage

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Dab some product around the neckline when you wear a v-neck dress or shirt with a plunging neckline

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Collarbones

Apply a little along the collarbones to define your "beauty bone". It will catch the light even with the slightest movement

You can dab some body shimmer down the centre of your legs to make them look slimmer 

Legs

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Sweep it down towards the outside of your arm to nab that natural-looking glow

Shoulders 

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Arms

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Layer some product onto the outer line of the arms until you have reached the wrist bone

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Ask someone to apply some shimmer to your shoulder blades if you're going for a low-back dress or a backless outfit

Back

