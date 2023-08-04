Heading 3
Jiya Surana
AUGUST 04, 2023
Applying body shimmer
ft. Kiara Advani
Get ready to shine like Kiara
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Shine
Kiara Advani has been giving some major beauty goals recently
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Beauty goals
One thing that remains constant though, is her body shimmer
Constant
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Below mentioned are 6 spots to apply body shimmer for a glow like Kiara
Steps to follow
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Décolletage
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Dab some product around the neckline when you wear a v-neck dress or shirt with a plunging neckline
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Collarbones
Apply a little along the collarbones to define your "beauty bone". It will catch the light even with the slightest movement
You can dab some body shimmer down the centre of your legs to make them look slimmer
Legs
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Sweep it down towards the outside of your arm to nab that natural-looking glow
Shoulders
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Arms
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Layer some product onto the outer line of the arms until you have reached the wrist bone
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Ask someone to apply some shimmer to your shoulder blades if you're going for a low-back dress or a backless outfit
Back
