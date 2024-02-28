Heading 3
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
Apricot dishes to try
A Moroccan-inspired dish with tender chicken, apricots, spices, and almonds cooked in a flavorful sauce
Apricot Chicken Tagine
Indulgent breakfast treat featuring cream cheese and apricot preserves sandwiched between slices of French toast
Apricot-Stuffed French Toast
A gourmet sandwich with grilled apricots, creamy brie cheese, and arugula on crusty bread
Grilled Apricot and Brie Sandwich
Healthy and flavorful salmon fillets brushed with a sweet and tangy apricot glaze and baked or grilled
Apricot Glazed Salmon
Nutritious snacks made with dried apricots, almonds, oats, and honey, perfect for a quick energy boost
Apricot and Almond Energy Bites
A classic spread for toast or pastries
Apricot Jam
A refreshing salsa made with diced apricots, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
Apricot Salsa
A comforting dessert with baked apricots topped with a crispy oat crumble
Apricot Crisp
Apricot Chutney
A flavorful condiment made with apricots, vinegar, spices, and sugar
These recipes offer a variety of ways to incorporate the delicious flavor of apricots into your meals and snacks. Enjoy cooking!
