Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Apricot dishes to try

A Moroccan-inspired dish with tender chicken, apricots, spices, and almonds cooked in a flavorful sauce

Apricot Chicken Tagine

Image Source: pexels

Indulgent breakfast treat featuring cream cheese and apricot preserves sandwiched between slices of French toast

Apricot-Stuffed French Toast

Image Source: pexels

 A gourmet sandwich with grilled apricots, creamy brie cheese, and arugula on crusty bread

Grilled Apricot and Brie Sandwich

Image Source: pexels

Healthy and flavorful salmon fillets brushed with a sweet and tangy apricot glaze and baked or grilled

Apricot Glazed Salmon

Image Source: pexels

 Nutritious snacks made with dried apricots, almonds, oats, and honey, perfect for a quick energy boost

Image Source: pexels

Apricot and Almond Energy Bites

A classic spread for toast or pastries

Apricot Jam

Image Source: pexels

A refreshing salsa made with diced apricots, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

Apricot Salsa

Image Source: pexels

A comforting dessert with baked apricots topped with a crispy oat crumble

Apricot Crisp

Image Source: pexels

 Apricot Chutney

Image Source: pexels

A flavorful condiment made with apricots, vinegar, spices, and sugar

These recipes offer a variety of ways to incorporate the delicious flavor of apricots into your meals and snacks. Enjoy cooking!

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here