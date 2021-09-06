sepptember 06, 2021
Are you washing your hair the right way?
Well, if you thought a shampoo that lathers well cleans effectively. Think twice! It may have sulphates that can damage your hair
Wet your hair before applying the shampoo to help the product get absorbed and work better
Concentrate shampoo at the roots of the hair rather than the length of the hair. Take a small amount of shampoo, start by gently massaging the scalp and then move down towards the tips
Don’t wash your hair with shampoo every day. It can strip off the natural oils and make hair dry and lifeless. Instead, wash 2-3 times a week
Make sure there is no shampoo residue left on your hair after a wash. It can make your hair look flat and dull
For those who have dry and damaged hair, go for shampoos free of sulphates and parabens. People with thin hair types should opt for volumizing shampoo
Never wash your hair with hot water as it can cause considerable damage to your hair. Instead, always use lukewarm water to wash your hair properly
Don’t skip the conditioner after shampooing. It helps to retain the moisture of the hair and bind hair cuticles. Apply it on the length of the hair, not the scalp
Let your hair dry naturally. Take a towel and wrap it around your head to soak up all the excess water. Use a blow dryer only if necessary
Use a conditioning mask once a week. It helps to keep the hair hydrated, repairs the damage and gives it a lush and shiny appearance
