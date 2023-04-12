APRIL 12, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Leo: Perfect Date Location

Image- Pexels

Riding fast and furious go-karts, indoor or outdoor rock climbing that works up a sweat, and even a night of board games are just the perfect foreplay for them

Aries

Image- Pexels

A day spent strolling around a petting zoo is an ideal date for them 

Sagittarius 

They may like dates that involve bookstores, museums, or visiting a nearby town for the day

Image- Pexels

Gemini

Take your pisces on a beach date as they absolutely love it 

Image- Pexels

Pisces 

Image- Pexels

Virgo 

They prefer going to a museum exhibit, or visiting a botanical garden

Taureans are the biggest homebodies, and they typically prefer to stay in for a night of Netflix and chill rather than checking out that new bar downtown

Image- Pexels

Taurus

Leo never misses an opportunity to show off their moves, so a night out dancing will be a hit and make your Leo feel seen and appreciated

Image- Pexels

Leo 

Libras love to think, learn, and discuss. Ideal first date ideas include taking your libra partner to a lecture on an interesting topic

Image- Pexels

Libra 

Some great first date ideas for Cancerians are a picnic in the park, a visit to a cat café, or signing up for a cooking class

Image- Pexels

Cancer 

Ice skating is a fun way for Capricorns escape the work week and romantically glide off into the sunset

Image- Pexels

Capricorn

When it comes to date night, go somewhere that'll give you two some privacy

Image- Pexels

Scorpio

They're typically eccentric, unconventional, and science-minded, which is why first date ideas such as wandering through a science museum, taking part in comic book conventions, or checking out a local planetarium would be a good fit

Image- Pexels

Aquarius 

