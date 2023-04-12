APRIL 12, 2023
Aries-Leo: Perfect Date Location
Riding fast and furious go-karts, indoor or outdoor rock climbing that works up a sweat, and even a night of board games are just the perfect foreplay for them
Aries
A day spent strolling around a petting zoo is an ideal date for them
Sagittarius
They may like dates that involve bookstores, museums, or visiting a nearby town for the day
Gemini
Take your pisces on a beach date as they absolutely love it
Pisces
Virgo
They prefer going to a museum exhibit, or visiting a botanical garden
Taureans are the biggest homebodies, and they typically prefer to stay in for a night of Netflix and chill rather than checking out that new bar downtown
Taurus
Leo never misses an opportunity to show off their moves, so a night out dancing will be a hit and make your Leo feel seen and appreciated
Leo
Libras love to think, learn, and discuss. Ideal first date ideas include taking your libra partner to a lecture on an interesting topic
Libra
Some great first date ideas for Cancerians are a picnic in the park, a visit to a cat café, or signing up for a cooking class
Cancer
Ice skating is a fun way for Capricorns escape the work week and romantically glide off into the sunset
Capricorn
When it comes to date night, go somewhere that'll give you two some privacy
Scorpio
They're typically eccentric, unconventional, and science-minded, which is why first date ideas such as wandering through a science museum, taking part in comic book conventions, or checking out a local planetarium would be a good fit
Aquarius
