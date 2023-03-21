Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 21, 2023

 Aries-Leo: Signs and their Fashion Sense

Clean lines, statement shades and sharp details are staple Aries fashion trademarks

Aries 

While it may take them a few tries to perfect their outfit, Libras have an eye for design and in the end, get their look just right

Libra

Scorpio outfits are smart, sexy and alluring, featuring risque fabrics like leather, lace and latex, and tough detailing

Scorpio

Their sense of style is usually well-curated and as thoughtful as they are

Pisces 

Leo

They are an unconditional fan of fashion. They are always on the lookout for the latest novelties and always follow the trend

Cancer's sentimental side strongly reflects their affinity toward retro and refined aesthetics. Romantic accessories, soft, and smooth fabrics all embody the Cancer style identity

Cancer 

They are experts at spotting fashion trends before everyone else

Virgo

Sagittarius people are naturally drawn to the carefree attitude of bohemian fashion

Sagittarius 

Aquarians love to be comfortable when it comes to fashion 

Aquarius 

Gemini fashion sense emphasizes contrasting patterns. They play by their own rules

Gemini 

