MAR 21, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs and their Fashion Sense
Clean lines, statement shades and sharp details are staple Aries fashion trademarks
Image: Pexels
Aries
Image: Pexels
While it may take them a few tries to perfect their outfit, Libras have an eye for design and in the end, get their look just right
Libra
Scorpio outfits are smart, sexy and alluring, featuring risque fabrics like leather, lace and latex, and tough detailing
Image: Pexels
Scorpio
Their sense of style is usually well-curated and as thoughtful as they are
Image: Pexels
Pisces
Image: Pexels
Leo
They are an unconditional fan of fashion. They are always on the lookout for the latest novelties and always follow the trend
Cancer's sentimental side strongly reflects their affinity toward retro and refined aesthetics. Romantic accessories, soft, and smooth fabrics all embody the Cancer style identity
Image: Pexels
Cancer
They are experts at spotting fashion trends before everyone else
Image: Pexels
Virgo
Sagittarius people are naturally drawn to the carefree attitude of bohemian fashion
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Aquarians love to be comfortable when it comes to fashion
Image: Pexels
Aquarius
Gemini fashion sense emphasizes contrasting patterns. They play by their own rules
Image: Pexels
Gemini
