Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 17, 2023

Aries-Leo: Signs And Food Choices

They love bold and spicy tastes

Image: Pexels 

Aries 

Image: Pexels 

Virgos love healthy and fresh food. They would go for a more health-conscious choice while choosing their meal

Virgo

Libras are a huge fan of anything that's a little heavy on the sugar

Image: Pexels 

Libra

Scorpios would love exotic cuisine and dishes that are inspired by modern food and fancy dining restaurants

Image: Pexels 

Scorpio 

Image: Pexels 

Leo

This zodiac sign is all about seafood. They love brothy and soupy bowls

Sagittarians like exotic food. They like experimenting with different flavours and cuisines. The cuisine that they love the most is Italian

Image: Pexels 

Sagittarius 

This zodiac sign is all about experimenting with food. They prefer a plant based diet with more salads. Geminis love gorging on salads and they prefer keeping their diet lean and balanced

Image: Pexels 

Gemini 

Pisces love home-cooked food, authentic and traditional meals. Their favourite cuisine would most likely be South Indian

Image: Pexels 

Pisces

This zodiac sign is the one for flavours. They love Mexican food and would absolutely love to gorge on Tacos and burritos

Image: Pexels 

Aquarius 

Capricorns love spicy and they can gorge on anything that is spicy and savoury happily

Image: Pexels 

Capricorn 

