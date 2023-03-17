MAR 17, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs And Food Choices
They love bold and spicy tastes
Image: Pexels
Aries
Image: Pexels
Virgos love healthy and fresh food. They would go for a more health-conscious choice while choosing their meal
Virgo
Libras are a huge fan of anything that's a little heavy on the sugar
Image: Pexels
Libra
Scorpios would love exotic cuisine and dishes that are inspired by modern food and fancy dining restaurants
Image: Pexels
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
Leo
This zodiac sign is all about seafood. They love brothy and soupy bowls
Sagittarians like exotic food. They like experimenting with different flavours and cuisines. The cuisine that they love the most is Italian
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
This zodiac sign is all about experimenting with food. They prefer a plant based diet with more salads. Geminis love gorging on salads and they prefer keeping their diet lean and balanced
Image: Pexels
Gemini
Pisces love home-cooked food, authentic and traditional meals. Their favourite cuisine would most likely be South Indian
Image: Pexels
Pisces
This zodiac sign is the one for flavours. They love Mexican food and would absolutely love to gorge on Tacos and burritos
Image: Pexels
Aquarius
Capricorns love spicy and they can gorge on anything that is spicy and savoury happily
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
