APRIL 02, 2023

Aries-Leo: Signs Who Are Great Friends 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries relationship with their friends is very smooth and easy going

Aries 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

They are a highly trustworthy and reliable friend

Capricorn

They're great buddies because they're attractive, affable, and laid-back

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Gemini 

Being the most loyal sign of the zodiac, Taurus value meaningful relationships founded on love and mutual respect

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus 

Libra 

Libras make good friends because they are usually up for anything, especially group outings, and love to be around people all the time

Those born under the sign of Aquarius are loyal and faithful friends, able to listen and counsel

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius

Friendship with this sign is all about intense experiences and deep conversations that lay one's innermost feelings, needs, hopes and fears bare

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Scorpio 

Virgo is a very nurturing earth sign, so they love when they can be of use to their friends, especially when it comes to emotional support

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Virgo

A Sagittarian is a highly devoted friend, yet they will not hesitate to point out any flaws or areas where they believe you could improve

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram 

Sagittarius

You can count on a Pisces friend. They are compassionate and sympathetic individuals who see the value of not causing harm to their friends

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pisces 

