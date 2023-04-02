APRIL 02, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs Who Are Great Friends
Aries relationship with their friends is very smooth and easy going
Aries
They are a highly trustworthy and reliable friend
Capricorn
They're great buddies because they're attractive, affable, and laid-back
Gemini
Being the most loyal sign of the zodiac, Taurus value meaningful relationships founded on love and mutual respect
Taurus
Libra
Libras make good friends because they are usually up for anything, especially group outings, and love to be around people all the time
Those born under the sign of Aquarius are loyal and faithful friends, able to listen and counsel
Aquarius
Friendship with this sign is all about intense experiences and deep conversations that lay one's innermost feelings, needs, hopes and fears bare
Scorpio
Virgo is a very nurturing earth sign, so they love when they can be of use to their friends, especially when it comes to emotional support
Virgo
A Sagittarian is a highly devoted friend, yet they will not hesitate to point out any flaws or areas where they believe you could improve
Sagittarius
You can count on a Pisces friend. They are compassionate and sympathetic individuals who see the value of not causing harm to their friends
Pisces
