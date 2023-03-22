MAR 22, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Leo: Signs Who Are Sympathy seekers

Their ego and low sense of self can only be fuelled by the words of sympathy and compliments from their lover

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The admirers of passionate and intense feelings, this water sign natives try to gain compassion and kindness from their mate to merely satiate their fickleness

Scorpio

They go extreme to get the sympathy from others

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius 

Capricorn is a sign that tends to need lots of attention, but in a sense that these people need to feel useful

Image: Pinkvilla 

Capricorn 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

Libras would entice to pay attention to them by lavishing them with flattery

Sagittarians are very compassionate and empathetic towards people and expect the same for themselves 

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Sagittarius 

One of the most empathetic zodiac signs is Pisces. This understanding zodiac is always there to help you with words of wisdom throughout a breakup and comfort you with the best, no matter what you have gone through

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Pisces 

Geminis are over-expressive beings who tend to exaggerate every petite situation to pull together care and kindness from their partner

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Gemini 

Though individuals of this sign are notorious for their confident and courageous demeanor, they sporadically revel in drama to provide reassurance to themselves about being loved

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries

Their fiercely loyal nature means they're dedicated to creating a lovable and sympathetic environment

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

