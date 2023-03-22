MAR 22, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs Who Are Sympathy seekers
Their ego and low sense of self can only be fuelled by the words of sympathy and compliments from their lover
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The admirers of passionate and intense feelings, this water sign natives try to gain compassion and kindness from their mate to merely satiate their fickleness
Scorpio
They go extreme to get the sympathy from others
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
Capricorn is a sign that tends to need lots of attention, but in a sense that these people need to feel useful
Image: Pinkvilla
Capricorn
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Libras would entice to pay attention to them by lavishing them with flattery
Sagittarians are very compassionate and empathetic towards people and expect the same for themselves
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Sagittarius
One of the most empathetic zodiac signs is Pisces. This understanding zodiac is always there to help you with words of wisdom throughout a breakup and comfort you with the best, no matter what you have gone through
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Geminis are over-expressive beings who tend to exaggerate every petite situation to pull together care and kindness from their partner
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Gemini
Though individuals of this sign are notorious for their confident and courageous demeanor, they sporadically revel in drama to provide reassurance to themselves about being loved
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries
Their fiercely loyal nature means they're dedicated to creating a lovable and sympathetic environment
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
