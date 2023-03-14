MAR 14, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs Who Dominate In Relationship
They have a very fiery personality and can become very dominant at times when their partner refuses to listen to them
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Aries
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
They may seem laid back but they are very dominant. They would prefer their partner to do things their way because Taureans think they are the best in everything
Taurus
They have an ardent desire to have everything under their control. They want things to happen exactly as they want
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Virgo
Gemini have an aggressive habit of dominating their partner. And, the only reason behind it is that they want to prove their power to the world
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
Image: Kajol Instagram
Leo
They are dominating, assertive and very bold. They like to stay in the limelight and love giving orders to people
They have a command over people that’s hard to shake off. They are very gentle in their relationships but when the time comes, they quickly turn to dominate to suit their own needs
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
As passionate as they are, they can also be very dominating partners
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Scorpio
A dominant Pisces individual is an idealist. They see the world in a certain way
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
They come off as dominating in their relationships because of their mindset
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Sagittarius
Cancer is one of the most emotional zodiac signs and being dominant and controlling upfront is usually not its cup of tea. However, they still remain one of the most demanding zodiac signs and do the same through emotionally controlling people
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Cancer
