Arpita Sarkar

 Lifestyle

MAR 14, 2023

Aries-Leo: Signs Who Dominate In Relationship

They have a very fiery personality and can become very dominant at times when their partner refuses to listen to them

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Aries

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

They may seem laid back but they are very dominant. They would prefer their partner to do things their way because Taureans think they are the best in everything

Taurus

They have an ardent desire to have everything under their control. They want things to happen exactly as they want

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

Virgo

Gemini have an aggressive habit of dominating their partner. And, the only reason behind it is that they want to prove their power to the world

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini

Image: Kajol Instagram 

Leo

They are dominating, assertive and very bold. They like to stay in the limelight and love giving orders to people

They have a command over people that’s hard to shake off. They are very gentle in their relationships but when the time comes, they quickly turn to dominate to suit their own needs

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Capricorn

As passionate as they are, they can also be very dominating partners

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Scorpio

A dominant Pisces individual is an idealist. They see the world in a certain way

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pisces

They come off as dominating in their relationships because of their mindset 

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Sagittarius 

Cancer is one of the most emotional zodiac signs and being dominant and controlling upfront is usually not its cup of tea. However, they still remain one of the most demanding zodiac signs and do the same through emotionally controlling people

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Cancer 

