MAR 08, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs Who Don’t Value Texting
Aries usually have no issue getting things done, but if a reply from them lags, it's probably because they don't consider your text a priority
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Aries
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
They crave an intimacy that texting cannot deliver. Well, they love to interact with friends and will respond to text
Cancer
They might not reply right away but they don't expect you too either. When they respond, however, they'll do it enthusiastically
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Leo
People born under this sign constantly second-guess themselves, so even if they start to reply right away, they'll end up drafting a dozen different messages before deleting them all
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Those born under this sign spend most of their time daydreaming, and answering texts can feel like a real chore for them
Aquarius do not ignore texts unless they are worried with something
Image; Preity Zinta Instagram
Aquarius
Capricorns tend to view texting as a practical necessity in the modern world, but not the ideal way to communicate
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Capricorn
Virgos tend to use texting as a lead-in to meeting in person rather than as a replacement for it, so tell them about your life while leaving out some major details. They will be eager to see you face-to-face and learn more
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
They are a brilliant communicator and a total charmer, but texting is not for them
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Taureans really hate texting, and it's not just because they're kind of lazy. Those born under this earth sign are all about face-to-face communication
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.