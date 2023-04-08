APRIL 08, 2023
Aries-Leo: Signs Who Love Bold fashion
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries people are thought to be fashion trendsetters. Since anything they carry has a good potential of becoming popular, they don't hesitate to show off their bold fashion
Aries
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Their sense of style is usually cutting-edge, futuristic, and time-bending and stays away from trends
Aquarius
They love shopping and bold fashion, and the way they dress requires a lot of ingredients to play with
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
A Taurus is always fashion-forward and loves to make a statement with their daily style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Scorpio
A Scorpio's closet is filled with rich colors, sultry silhouettes, sleek suits, and timeless pieces
They love bold prints, striking cool tones, and exaggerated silhouettes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Sagittarius people are naturally drawn to the carefree attitude of bohemian fashion
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Sagittarius
Virgos like to wear clothes that give them an edge and they're experts at power dressing for the occasion
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Libra is ruled by the beauty planet Venus, so of course this sign tops the list as the most fashionable of the zodiac
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Pisces’ fashion and style is bohemian, romantic, and considered
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
