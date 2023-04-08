APRIL 08, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Leo: Signs Who Love Bold fashion

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries people are thought to be fashion trendsetters. Since anything they carry has a good potential of becoming popular, they don't hesitate to show off their bold fashion 

Aries

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Their sense of style is usually cutting-edge, futuristic, and time-bending and stays away from trends

Aquarius 

They love shopping and bold fashion, and the way they dress requires a lot of ingredients to play with

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini

A Taurus is always fashion-forward and loves to make a statement with their daily style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio

A Scorpio's closet is filled with rich colors, sultry silhouettes, sleek suits, and timeless pieces

They love bold prints, striking cool tones, and exaggerated silhouettes 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo 

Sagittarius people are naturally drawn to the carefree attitude of bohemian fashion

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Sagittarius 

Virgos like to wear clothes that give them an edge and they're experts at power dressing for the occasion

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo 

Libra is ruled by the beauty planet Venus, so of course this sign tops the list as the most fashionable of the zodiac

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra 

Pisces’ fashion and style is bohemian, romantic, and considered

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

