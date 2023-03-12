Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

MAR 12, 2023

Aries-Leo: Signs With Leadership Traits

According to astrology, this leading sun sign on the list is also a leader by person. Aries, as a boss, never fails to keep their employees satisfied. They know how to delegate, cooperate with everyone, and that's what makes them the best boss

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Aries

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Gemini bosses are very good at delegating authority, relying on a few capable employees to oversee the activities of their company

Gemini

Leos are recognised for being active, inventive, positive, and eager to take leadership in work interactions

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

They are open-minded, honest and open to criticism from everyone, even if they sit on the highest chair possible. This is what makes them a good leader, loved by all

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Sagittarius

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Virgo

They are born leaders and they have a natural ability to command others. Virgos have a very analytical and organized mind which are the traits of a good leader

Capricorns are the ultimate worker bees; they're ambitious, organized, practical, goal-oriented, and they don't mind the hustle

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Capricorn

They make great leaders because of their visionary and creative minds

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarius

Librans make good bosses as well. They are fair, clear-minded, and they look at things morally

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

Libra

Scorpios are strong and strategic when it comes to handling and managing money. They are good long-term planners, carefully considering future impacts and guarding against potential issues

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpio

They are the happy-go-lucky leaders, everyone wishes they could work under. They make sure every person is working hard to their full potential and also, personally keep a track of everyone's mental wellbeing

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Cancer

