Pakhi Jain

LIFESTYLE

APRIL 19, 2023

Aries-Leo: Summer drink recommendation

A bold and spicy margarita with jalapeño peppers, for their adventurous and fiery spirit

Aries

A classic iced coffee or latte with a touch of caramel, for their love of all things indulgent and comforting

Taurus

A light and refreshing mojito with fresh mint and lime, for their social and lively nature

Gemini

A sweet and creamy milkshake with whipped cream, for their nurturing and comforting personality

Cancer

Leo

A bold and showy cocktail with a splash of champagne, for their love of being in the spotlight

A simple and refreshing cucumber water or lemon water, for their practical and health-conscious nature

Virgo

A balanced and sophisticated Aperol Spritz, for their love of balance and harmony

Libra

A dark and mysterious Black Russian or White Russian cocktail, for their intense and passionate personality

Scorpio

A bold and adventurous beer or ale, for their love of exploration and new experiences

Sagittarius

A classic and timeless old fashioned cocktail for their traditional and no-nonsense personality

Capricorn

A unique and innovative cocktail with unexpected flavours for their original and creative spirit

Aquarius

A dreamy and romantic strawberry daiquiri, for their sensitive and imaginative nature

Pisces

