Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 27, 2023

Aries-Libra: Signs Who Are Mysterious 

Aries are shadowy, confounding, elusive, and they are all like masters of mysteries

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Some Aquarians seem mysterious because they have learned not to wear their heart on their sleeve

Aquarius

Capricorns are more strange than mysterious. They have such a stoic personality that sometimes it is hard to believe they are even human

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Capricorn

Scorpions are mysterious because they are profound thinkers, secretive, passionate, and constantly a step away from the public

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus 

Their reserved nature does give them an air of mystery, but that's not the only thing that makes this sign unique

Sensitive, imaginative, and emotionally intelligent, this sign can appear mysterious due to its innate intuitiveness

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Pisces 

There is little space for confusion or mystery when decoding a Leo

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo 

One of the most mysterious zodiac signs, Libras are commonly quiet and shy. They speak when you ask them to share their opinion on something

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

In Gemini, there seem to be two personalities and you will never guess which one you are about to meet now

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Gemini 

They are mostly mysterious, sometimes funny but have sweet personalities

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Cancer 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here