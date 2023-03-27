MAR 27, 2023
Aries-Libra: Signs Who Are Mysterious
Aries are shadowy, confounding, elusive, and they are all like masters of mysteries
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Some Aquarians seem mysterious because they have learned not to wear their heart on their sleeve
Aquarius
Capricorns are more strange than mysterious. They have such a stoic personality that sometimes it is hard to believe they are even human
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Capricorn
Scorpions are mysterious because they are profound thinkers, secretive, passionate, and constantly a step away from the public
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Scorpio
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Their reserved nature does give them an air of mystery, but that's not the only thing that makes this sign unique
Sensitive, imaginative, and emotionally intelligent, this sign can appear mysterious due to its innate intuitiveness
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
There is little space for confusion or mystery when decoding a Leo
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
One of the most mysterious zodiac signs, Libras are commonly quiet and shy. They speak when you ask them to share their opinion on something
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
In Gemini, there seem to be two personalities and you will never guess which one you are about to meet now
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
They are mostly mysterious, sometimes funny but have sweet personalities
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.