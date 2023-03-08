MAR 08, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Libra: Signs Who Are Optimistic

Aries tend to have a ton of optimism at the start of something, but have a hard time carrying that through to the end

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Aries

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Sagittarians are optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest and intellectual

Sagittarius

Capricorn is intensely motivated and highly optimistic for success

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram 

Capricorn

Libras are a naturally optimistic sign, and are known as charming, lovable, hopeless romantics

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Libra

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Virgo

Virgo is another sign that has no shortage of optimism when it comes to their own ideas, but needs a little help extending that optimism to those around them

A Cancer's super sensitivity is their blessing and their curse, so maintaining a more optimistic view will help when your watery tendencies veer into the moody side

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

Cancer

Scorpios tend to feel things pretty intensely, so that means they're prone to intense bouts of optimism and pessimism

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpio

Their desire to encourage and imagine a better reality makes them extremely optimistic people

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instgram

Pisces

Gemini has a very optimistic outlook on the world and wants to discover all it has to offer

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Gemini

Leos are a chest full of positivity. They are confident, and know that they will make things work their way

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

