Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 14, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Actors’ best zodiac traits

Aries is a fire sign, known for being confident, competitive, and energetic and, Rashimka ticks all the boxes

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Taurus is an earth sign, known for being practical, reliable, and sensual for the finer things in life. Anushka is known to be the most practical person in the industry

Anushka Sharma

Gemini is an air sign, known for being curious, versatile, and sociable and we know how Karan loves socialising

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Karan Johar

Cancer is a water sign, known for being nurturing, intuitive, and emotional and as Deepika once said in an interview that Ranveer is an emotional person and expresses it well

Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Leo is a fire sign, known for being generous, passionate, and charismatic. Sara is passionate about her career and her fitness routine 

Virgo is an earth sign, known for being analytical, practical, and detail-oriented

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Libra is an air sign, known for being diplomatic, charming, and cooperative. Ronit Roy has the ability to add charm to anything dull

Image- Ronit Roy’s Instagram

Ronit Roy

Scorpio is a water sign, known for being intense, mysterious, and powerful. Who can be more powerful than the King Khan himself? 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Sagittarius is known for its traits such as optimism, Adventure, love for freedom, and independence. Govinda truly personifies them

Image- Govinda’s Instagram

Govinda

Aquarius is known for its traits such as creativity, independence, and a passion for humanitarian causes and she supports charities

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram

Preity Zinta

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here