MAR 14, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Actors’ best zodiac traits
Aries is a fire sign, known for being confident, competitive, and energetic and, Rashimka ticks all the boxes
Rashmika Mandanna
Taurus is an earth sign, known for being practical, reliable, and sensual for the finer things in life. Anushka is known to be the most practical person in the industry
Anushka Sharma
Gemini is an air sign, known for being curious, versatile, and sociable and we know how Karan loves socialising
Karan Johar
Cancer is a water sign, known for being nurturing, intuitive, and emotional and as Deepika once said in an interview that Ranveer is an emotional person and expresses it well
Ranveer Singh
Sara Ali Khan
Leo is a fire sign, known for being generous, passionate, and charismatic. Sara is passionate about her career and her fitness routine
Virgo is an earth sign, known for being analytical, practical, and detail-oriented
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Libra is an air sign, known for being diplomatic, charming, and cooperative. Ronit Roy has the ability to add charm to anything dull
Ronit Roy
Scorpio is a water sign, known for being intense, mysterious, and powerful. Who can be more powerful than the King Khan himself?
Shah Rukh Khan
Sagittarius is known for its traits such as optimism, Adventure, love for freedom, and independence. Govinda truly personifies them
Govinda
Aquarius is known for its traits such as creativity, independence, and a passion for humanitarian causes and she supports charities
Preity Zinta
