APRIL 04, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Book recommendations
Source: Pexels
"Daring Greatly" by Brené Brown. Aries are known for their courage and bravery, and this book encourages readers to embrace vulnerability as a strength
Aries
Source: Pexels
"The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho. Taurus appreciates the value of hard work and determination, and this classic novel celebrates the journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of dreams
Taurus
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams. Geminis love wit, humour, and adventure, and this hilarious sci-fi novel delivers all three
Source: Pexels
Gemini
"The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein. Cancer values nurturing, kindness, and emotional connection, and this classic children's book teaches the importance of unconditional love
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
"The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Leos love glamour, extravagance, and drama, and this classic novel embodies all of those qualities
"The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg. Virgos value order, routine, and self-improvement, and this book provides practical tips for building healthy habits and achieving goals
Image- Pexels
Virgo
"The Four Agreements" by Don Miguel Ruiz. Libras value balance, harmony, and fairness, and this book offers a simple code of conduct for living a life of integrity and fulfilment
Image- Pexels
Libra
"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" by Stieg Larsson. Scorpios are known for their intensity, mystery, and love of thrills, and this gripping mystery novel will keep them on the edge of their seat
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
"Wild" by Cheryl Strayed. Sagittarians are adventurous, free-spirited, and independent, and this memoir about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail embodies all of those qualities
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
"The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen Covey. Capricorns value discipline, hard work, and success, and this book offers practical advice for achieving those goals
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
"Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley. Aquarians value innovation, individuality, and thinking outside the box, and this dystopian novel challenges readers to question societal norms and explore new possibilities
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
"The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Pisces are known for their creativity, imagination, and sensitivity, and this beloved children's book encourages readers to tap into their inner child and see the world with wonder and magic
Image- Pexels
Pisces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.